GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 37,901 Shares of ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its holdings in ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) by 34.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 37,901 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in ContraFect were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CFRX. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ContraFect in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in ContraFect in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in ContraFect in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in ContraFect by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 6,901 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ContraFect in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFRX opened at $4.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.92. ContraFect Co. has a 12-month low of $3.44 and a 12-month high of $8.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.13.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts predict that ContraFect Co. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. WBB Securities assumed coverage on ContraFect in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of ContraFect in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their target price on ContraFect from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ContraFect currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, an investigational novel lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible.

