GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $333,000 Position in Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARAV. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Aravive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Aravive by 1,213.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 27,641 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Aravive by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 789,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 23,993 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Aravive during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Aravive during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ARAV shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Aravive in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aravive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Aravive in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.92.

Shares of ARAV stock opened at $5.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.49. Aravive, Inc. has a one year low of $4.27 and a one year high of $14.94.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.01. Equities research analysts forecast that Aravive, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for life-threatening diseases. Its lead product candidate is AVB-500, a decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, HER negative breast cancer, uterine, pancreatic cancer, urothelial, and non-small-cell lung cancers.

