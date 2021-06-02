Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,222 American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Zeit Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 14,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,257,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,496,195. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $133,203.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,615.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,293 shares of company stock valued at $3,592,418 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.11.

Shares of AEP opened at $85.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $74.80 and a one year high of $94.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.26.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

