Guggenheim Begins Coverage on Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN)

Investment analysts at Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.23.

NASDAQ RUN traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.90. 163,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,156,156. Sunrun has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $100.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of -51.69 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. On average, analysts forecast that Sunrun will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunrun news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 1,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $99,534.96. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 120,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,559,269.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 7,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $339,023.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 190,512 shares in the company, valued at $8,550,178.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 252,888 shares of company stock valued at $13,928,730 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 1st quarter worth about $732,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun in the third quarter worth approximately $858,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,984 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

