Gulf Keystone Petroleum (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) Trading 1.7% Higher

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF)’s share price shot up 1.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.46 and last traded at $2.46. 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 4,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.42.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GUKYF. Fearnley Fonds assumed coverage on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.45.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 283 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

