Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 148.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 380,548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,285 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $42,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Haemonetics by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,797,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $532,581,000 after purchasing an additional 97,015 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Haemonetics by 0.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 92,586 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,278,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Haemonetics by 570.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 59,739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,632,000 after purchasing an additional 50,829 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Haemonetics in the first quarter worth about $606,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Haemonetics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Haemonetics from $91.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. CJS Securities upgraded Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet downgraded Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Haemonetics from $158.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.29.

In related news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 11,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $650,896.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $53,507.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,027 shares of company stock worth $840,387. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HAE opened at $57.02 on Wednesday. Haemonetics Co. has a 12-month low of $49.26 and a 12-month high of $142.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21). Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Haemonetics’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE).

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.