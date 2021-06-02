Haier Smart Home (OTCMKTS:HRSHF) Shares Down 4%

Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRSHF)’s share price was down 4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.08 and last traded at $4.08. Approximately 2,700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 7,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HRSHF shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Haier Smart Home from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Haier Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Haier Smart Home in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Haier Smart Home alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.06.

Haier Smart Home Co, Ltd. manufactures and distributes home appliances in Mainland China, the United States, Australia, Southeast Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It provides refrigerators, freezers, washing machines, dryers, household and commercial air-conditioners, purifiers, fresh air systems, electric water heaters, gas water heaters, solar water heaters, heat pump water heaters, vacuum cleaners, POE water purifiers, POU water purifiers, water softening equipment, dishwashers, ovens, gas stoves, and other kitchen appliances.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Haier Smart Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haier Smart Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.