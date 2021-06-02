Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Acquired by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,468,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,023 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.07% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $436,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,481,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $789,337,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272,072 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,238,000 after buying an additional 127,379 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,243,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,825,000 after purchasing an additional 235,691 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,472,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,873,000 after acquiring an additional 753,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 693.6% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,448,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,076 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HALO shares. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Halozyme Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 28,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $1,221,003.84. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $2,127,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,983,658. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,689 shares of company stock worth $5,724,504. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HALO traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.78. 7,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,256,820. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.62 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61, a current ratio of 8.77 and a quick ratio of 8.22. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $56.40.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.23% and a return on equity of 174.48%. The firm had revenue of $89.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 251.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.