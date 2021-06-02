Head-To-Head Analysis: Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) and National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH)

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) and Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

National Bankshares has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares National Bankshares and Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Bankshares 32.65% 8.56% 1.13% Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach 27.93% 20.87% 1.95%

Dividends

National Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach pays an annual dividend of $108.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for National Bankshares and Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares National Bankshares and Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Bankshares $51.95 million 4.22 $16.08 million N/A N/A Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach $306.77 million 3.36 $58.73 million N/A N/A

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach has higher revenue and earnings than National Bankshares.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.6% of National Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.1% of Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of National Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach beats National Bankshares on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial and agricultural, commercial real estate, residential real estate, home equity, and various consumer loan products, as well as loans for the construction of commercial and residential properties. The company also provides business and consumer debit and credit cards; letters of credit, night depository services, safe deposit boxes, utility payment services, and automatic funds transfer; wealth management, trust, and estate services; non-deposit investment and insurance products; and telephone, mobile, and Internet banking services. It operates 25 full-service offices, a loan production office, and 24 automated teller machines in Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, Virginia.

About Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach provides various banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in California. It offers checking, savings, Christmas club savings, health savings, money market, and investment accounts; demand and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and retirement plans. The company also provides personal, home, small business, commercial real estate, real estate and construction, commercial, and church and nonprofit loans, as well as lines of credit; financing for residential loans comprising single-family and multifamily loans; and credit and gift cards. In addition, it offers merchant, electronic lockbox, remote deposit capture, digital wallet, direct deposit, escrow, religious and healthcare client, and other services, as well as online and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 25 branches in Los Angeles, Orange, and Santa Barbara Counties. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

