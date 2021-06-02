Head-To-Head Analysis: Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) vs. Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH)

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) and Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and Office Properties Income Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bluegreen Vacations $519.47 million 0.85 -$80.53 million ($2.82) -7.16 Office Properties Income Trust $587.92 million 2.46 $6.68 million $5.39 5.54

Office Properties Income Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Bluegreen Vacations. Bluegreen Vacations is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Office Properties Income Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Bluegreen Vacations has a beta of 2.05, suggesting that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Office Properties Income Trust has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and Office Properties Income Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bluegreen Vacations -9.18% -14.57% -3.65% Office Properties Income Trust 5.78% 2.06% 0.85%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bluegreen Vacations and Office Properties Income Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bluegreen Vacations 0 0 0 0 N/A Office Properties Income Trust 1 3 1 0 2.00

Office Properties Income Trust has a consensus target price of $29.25, suggesting a potential downside of 2.11%. Given Office Properties Income Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Office Properties Income Trust is more favorable than Bluegreen Vacations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.7% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.8% of Office Properties Income Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.2% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Office Properties Income Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Office Properties Income Trust beats Bluegreen Vacations on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage servicing, title services, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations. Its resort network includes 45 club resorts and 23 club associate resorts. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Office Properties Income Trust

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

