Head to Head Comparison: Ideanomics (IDEX) vs. Its Rivals

Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX) is one of 203 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Ideanomics to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Ideanomics and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ideanomics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ideanomics Competitors 1117 5712 10645 308 2.57

Ideanomics currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 133.33%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 14.51%. Given Ideanomics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ideanomics is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ideanomics and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ideanomics $26.76 million -$98.22 million -6.98 Ideanomics Competitors $2.85 billion $333.60 million -183.65

Ideanomics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Ideanomics. Ideanomics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Ideanomics has a beta of -0.45, suggesting that its share price is 145% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ideanomics’ competitors have a beta of 3.76, suggesting that their average share price is 276% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ideanomics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ideanomics -146.60% -39.06% -28.90% Ideanomics Competitors -146.46% -11.60% 1.09%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.0% of Ideanomics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.5% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.5% of Ideanomics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ideanomics competitors beat Ideanomics on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Ideanomics Company Profile

Ideanomics, Inc. focuses on driving the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and fintech products. Its Ideanomics Mobility division facilitates the adoption of electric vehicles by commercial fleet operators. This division also offers solutions for the procurement, financing, charging, and energy management needs for fleet operators of commercial electric vehicles. The company's Ideanomics Capital division provides fintech services, which focuses on the enhancement of efficiency, transparency, and profitability for the financial services industry. Ideanomics, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

