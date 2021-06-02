Head to Head Survey: Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) versus Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) and Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tuesday Morning and Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tuesday Morning $874.90 million 0.21 -$166.33 million N/A N/A Ollie’s Bargain Outlet $1.81 billion 3.19 $242.70 million $3.16 27.91

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has higher revenue and earnings than Tuesday Morning.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.3% of Tuesday Morning shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Tuesday Morning and Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tuesday Morning 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ollie’s Bargain Outlet 3 5 5 0 2.15

Tuesday Morning presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 50.00%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a consensus target price of $91.93, suggesting a potential upside of 4.58%. Given Tuesday Morning’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Tuesday Morning is more favorable than Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Profitability

This table compares Tuesday Morning and Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tuesday Morning N/A N/A N/A Ollie’s Bargain Outlet 13.42% 16.93% 11.21%

Summary

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet beats Tuesday Morning on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tuesday Morning Company Profile

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products. It provides its products primarily under the Ollie's, Ollie's Bargain Outlet, Good Stuff Cheap, Ollie's Army, Real Brands Real Cheap!, Real Brands! Real Bargains, Sarasota Breeze, Steelton Tools, American Way, and Middleton Home names. As of January 30, 2021, it operated 388 stores in 25 states in the eastern half of the United States. The company was formerly known as Bargain Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. in March 2015. Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

