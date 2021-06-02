Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) One Day Trading Volume Hits $193.79 Million

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. Over the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000629 BTC on exchanges. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market cap of $2.05 billion and $193.79 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004690 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00073990 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00050146 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.63 or 0.00278318 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00009106 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00040771 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00031982 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (CRYPTO:HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,577,697,160 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

