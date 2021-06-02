Helical (LON:HLCL) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Helical plc (LON:HLCL)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 445 ($5.81). Helical shares last traded at GBX 430.50 ($5.62), with a volume of 36,979 shares trading hands.

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of Helical in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Get Helical alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 424.06. The company has a market cap of £520.17 million and a PE ratio of 29.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.86, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.07.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.40 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from Helical’s previous dividend of $2.70. Helical’s dividend payout ratio is 0.60%.

Helical Company Profile (LON:HLCL)

Helical plc engages in the investment, rental, and development of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company's property portfolio includes mixed-use commercial/residential projects and offices. It is also involved in the office refurbishment activities. The company was formerly known as Helical Bar plc and changed its name to Helical plc in July 2016.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for Helical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.