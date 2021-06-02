HempCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.37 Million (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 2nd. HempCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.37 million and approximately $2,369.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HempCoin has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar. One HempCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0129 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,161.31 or 1.00023465 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00037865 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00012254 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00085680 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001098 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000870 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006086 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000145 BTC.

HempCoin Profile

THC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 262,163,604 coins and its circulating supply is 262,028,454 coins. The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

Buying and Selling HempCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

