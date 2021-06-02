Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $225.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Heska from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on Heska from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Heska from $145.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heska from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

In other Heska news, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,705. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Heska by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Heska by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Heska by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Heska by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heska by 8.8% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSKA opened at $196.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $183.86. Heska has a 1-year low of $81.61 and a 1-year high of $217.17. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -230.93 and a beta of 1.69.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.35. Heska had a positive return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $60.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.45 million. The firm’s revenue was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Heska will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus +TM veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

