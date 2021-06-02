Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Announces $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise has raised its dividend by 77.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of HPE opened at $16.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $16.74. The company has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.97.
In related news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 10,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $160,948.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,667 shares in the company, valued at $445,162.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $4,459,150.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 892,216 shares of company stock worth $13,853,024 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
HPE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.97.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.
