Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Announces $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has raised its dividend by 77.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of HPE opened at $16.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $16.74. The company has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.97.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 8.72% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 10,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $160,948.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,667 shares in the company, valued at $445,162.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $4,459,150.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 892,216 shares of company stock worth $13,853,024 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HPE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.97.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

