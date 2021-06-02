Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) posted its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04, RTT News reports. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $16.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $16.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.32, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

In other news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 10,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $160,948.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,162.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $4,459,150.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 892,216 shares of company stock worth $13,853,024 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on HPE shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.09.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

