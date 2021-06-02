Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Releases Earnings Results

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) posted its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 8.72%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $15.76 on Wednesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $16.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.97. The company has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

In related news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $4,908,573.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $4,459,150.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 892,216 shares of company stock valued at $13,853,024 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.15.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

