Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.380-0.440 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.430. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.820-1.940 EPS.

NYSE:HPE traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.98. 323,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,868,292. The stock has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of -46.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.24. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.97.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 8.72%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.56%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HPE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.21.

In other news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 10,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $160,948.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,667 shares in the company, valued at $445,162.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $4,908,573.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 892,216 shares of company stock valued at $13,853,024 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

