HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its position in TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 513,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,984 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.94% of TCG BDC worth $6,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGBD. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 260.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 43,498 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TCG BDC during the 1st quarter valued at $294,000. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 227,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 7,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in TCG BDC during the first quarter valued at about $1,063,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Get TCG BDC alerts:

In related news, Director Mark David Jenkins purchased 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.12 per share, with a total value of $150,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,673.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CGBD opened at $13.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $742.68 million, a P/E ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. TCG BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.77 and a 1-year high of $13.98.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. TCG BDC had a net margin of 103.19% and a return on equity of 10.09%. On average, research analysts anticipate that TCG BDC, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.12%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CGBD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TCG BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on TCG BDC from $11.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

TCG BDC Profile

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for TCG BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCG BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.