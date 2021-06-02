HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 6.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 144,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,768 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $7,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.76.

OKE stock opened at $53.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.93. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.28 and a 12 month high of $55.10. The stock has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.02.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 263.38%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.