HighTower Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Cboe Global Markets worth $7,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter worth $49,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 26.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total value of $114,570.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,708,346.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $213,951.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,892 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,033.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,740 shares of company stock valued at $2,572,258 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on CBOE. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $93.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $110.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.43. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $77.63 and a one year high of $116.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.65.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $365.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.30 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, February 5th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.88%.

Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

