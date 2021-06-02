HighTower Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 133,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,984,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21,375.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 24.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter.

XMLV stock opened at $54.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.80. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $39.85 and a 52-week high of $55.42.

