HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IEF. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,999,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 177.8% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 75,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,112,000 after buying an additional 27,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

IEF stock opened at $114.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.02. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $112.78 and a 12 month high of $123.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

See Also: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.