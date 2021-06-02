Hikari Tsushin Inc. Grows Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Hikari Tsushin Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 47.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,250 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp makes up approximately 0.8% of Hikari Tsushin Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Hikari Tsushin Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $6,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 74.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $10,402,881.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,037,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,575,972.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 19,385 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.32, for a total transaction of $1,130,533.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,441,722.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 312,153 shares of company stock valued at $18,005,134. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $60.74. 93,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,451,658. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $34.01 and a 1-year high of $62.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $90.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.16.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.90%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.22.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

