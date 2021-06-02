Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HCXLF shares. Bank of America started coverage on Hiscox in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Hiscox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Panmure Gordon downgraded Hiscox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

HCXLF stock remained flat at $$11.30 on Friday. Hiscox has a twelve month low of $8.59 and a twelve month high of $14.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.54.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

