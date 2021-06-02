Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,920 shares during the period. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,848,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,511,000 after purchasing an additional 110,060 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 693,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,566,000 after acquiring an additional 24,824 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 263,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after acquiring an additional 15,866 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,230,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,308,000 after acquiring an additional 517,482 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $1,549,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAU opened at $36.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.80. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $31.90 and a fifty-two week high of $39.52.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

