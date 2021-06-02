Hord (HORD) Price Reaches $0.34

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. One Hord coin can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000933 BTC on popular exchanges. Hord has a market cap of $10.98 million and approximately $902,141.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hord has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002746 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00065652 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $106.97 or 0.00293834 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.20 or 0.00190096 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003721 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $384.68 or 0.01056698 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hord Coin Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,308,793 coins.

Hord Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hord should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hord using one of the exchanges listed above.

