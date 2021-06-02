Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.33 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) will announce sales of $56.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $54.50 million and the highest is $58.00 million. Horizon Bancorp reported sales of $54.12 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will report full-year sales of $230.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $226.50 million to $238.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $233.77 million, with estimates ranging from $220.20 million to $249.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Horizon Bancorp.

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 29.41% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $56.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.53 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

In other news, President James D. Neff sold 10,400 shares of Horizon Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $197,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 249,464 shares in the company, valued at $4,744,805.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President James D. Neff sold 54,725 shares of Horizon Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $1,095,047.25. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 164,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,285,041.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,686 shares of company stock valued at $2,129,440. 3.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 13.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,355,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,343,000 after acquiring an additional 390,665 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,017,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,003,000 after acquiring an additional 14,008 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 36.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,820,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,823,000 after acquiring an additional 487,108 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 9.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 705,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,115,000 after acquiring an additional 59,868 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 6.9% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 474,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,824,000 after acquiring an additional 30,832 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HBNC opened at $18.60 on Wednesday. Horizon Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $20.17. The stock has a market cap of $817.45 million, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.99%.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Horizon Bancorp (HBNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.