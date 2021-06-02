Horizon Protocol (HZN) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $95,601.00

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded up 20.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One Horizon Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000818 BTC on major exchanges. Horizon Protocol has a total market cap of $12.41 million and approximately $95,601.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded 21.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00067051 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $109.98 or 0.00289937 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.75 or 0.00186526 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003718 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $405.82 or 0.01069857 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,966.27 or 1.00090872 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Horizon Protocol

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Horizon Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizon Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizon Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

