Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.800-0.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TWNK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hostess Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stephens assumed coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.60.

TWNK stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.37. The stock had a trading volume of 114,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,324. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.13. Hostess Brands has a 12-month low of $11.24 and a 12-month high of $16.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $265.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

