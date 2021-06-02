Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.800-0.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion.
A number of brokerages recently commented on TWNK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hostess Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stephens assumed coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.60.
TWNK stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.37. The stock had a trading volume of 114,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,324. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.13. Hostess Brands has a 12-month low of $11.24 and a 12-month high of $16.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.
About Hostess Brands
Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.
