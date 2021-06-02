Hotaling Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% in the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Washington Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% in the first quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 64,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,902,556. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total value of $200,270.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,963.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,783 shares of company stock worth $4,770,493. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $65.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.42, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $54.07 and a twelve month high of $67.96.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BMY. Truist Financial upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.40.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

