Hotaling Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 35.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,070 shares during the quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $270,545,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,697,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,465 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 257.3% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,144,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,576,000 after purchasing an additional 823,939 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,327,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,930,889,000 after purchasing an additional 807,307 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 746.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 737,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,764,000 after purchasing an additional 650,346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

NYSE:DFS opened at $120.88 on Wednesday. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $45.40 and a one year high of $121.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.90. The company has a market capitalization of $36.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.84.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.89%.

In other news, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $1,710,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,988,588.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total transaction of $1,059,811.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,874,564.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,794 shares of company stock worth $3,213,580. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DFS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.13.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.