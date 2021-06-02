Hotaling Investment Management LLC Purchases 495 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,216 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises approximately 1.2% of Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,941,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 197,074 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $23,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.90.

NYSE AXP opened at $164.59 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.73. American Express has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $164.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $132.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.30.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that American Express will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

