Hotaling Investment Management LLC Sells 345 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,006,240,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,701,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,265,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,219 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,204,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,010,000 after buying an additional 463,298 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 238.9% during the fourth quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 606,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,314,000 after buying an additional 427,694 shares during the period. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Argus boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.22.

Deere & Company stock opened at $364.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $148.12 and a 12 month high of $400.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $373.49.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 17.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

