Hotaling Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 16,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $47.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.84. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $24.38 and a one year high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 102.96% and a negative return on equity of 249.42%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DAL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.75.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

