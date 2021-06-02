Howmet Aerospace Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:HWM)

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 13,259 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,424% compared to the average volume of 870 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HWM. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 4,948.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,735,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,291,000 after buying an additional 5,622,234 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 658.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,315,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,614,715 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 137.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,586,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398,308 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at $113,322,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 101.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,012,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524,073 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HWM. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Howmet Aerospace has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.18.

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $35.61 on Wednesday. Howmet Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $12.98 and a fifty-two week high of $36.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.18 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.51.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

