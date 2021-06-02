H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $16.12

Shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$16.12 and last traded at C$16.11, with a volume of 524962 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.94.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HR.UN. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.50.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.61 billion and a PE ratio of 8.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.14.

In other news, Senior Officer Larry Froom sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.27, for a total transaction of C$118,441.00.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (TSE:HR.UN)

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

