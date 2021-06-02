Humana (NYSE:HUM) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $21.25-21.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $21.58.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HUM. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Humana from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $447.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Humana currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $471.05.

NYSE HUM opened at $431.25 on Wednesday. Humana has a 12 month low of $365.06 and a 12 month high of $475.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $436.84. The firm has a market cap of $55.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.88.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $20.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Humana will post 21.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.93%.

In other news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total value of $3,833,619.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,179,081.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jorge S. Mesquita bought 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $403.37 per share, with a total value of $151,263.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

