Hyve Hits One Day Volume of $2.03 Million (HYVE)

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Hyve has a market capitalization of $6.59 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hyve coin can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000681 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Hyve has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hyve alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00069021 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $106.02 or 0.00280874 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.65 or 0.00187160 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $473.70 or 0.01254907 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003711 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,758.97 or 1.00028670 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00032534 BTC.

Hyve Coin Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. The official message board for Hyve is hyveworks.medium.com . Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve . The official website for Hyve is hyve.works

Buying and Selling Hyve

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyve should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyve using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hyve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.