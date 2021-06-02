i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.980-1.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $204 million-$220 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $203.61 million.

NASDAQ:IIIV traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $30.92. 1,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. i3 Verticals has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $35.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $994.26 million, a P/E ratio of -148.48, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.61.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. Analysts predict that i3 Verticals will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IIIV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised i3 Verticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on i3 Verticals from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.25.

In related news, Director David M. Wilds sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $6,566,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 270,636 shares in the company, valued at $8,884,979.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

