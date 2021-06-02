IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $445 million-$448 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $446.46 million.

IBEX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IBEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of IBEX in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.50.

IBEX opened at $22.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.02 million and a P/E ratio of -59.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.34. IBEX has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $25.50.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. IBEX had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 33.09%. On average, research analysts expect that IBEX will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IBEX stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) by 288.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,430 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.16% of IBEX worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBEX Company Profile

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

