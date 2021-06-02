IDEX Price Tops $0.0529 (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. IDEX has a total market capitalization of $30.60 million and $595,593.00 worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IDEX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0529 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, IDEX has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded up 78,066,598.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00129953 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00083704 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004961 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002728 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00020519 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.34 or 0.01015487 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,598.24 or 0.09813390 BTC.

IDEX Coin Profile

IDEX is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 578,794,068 coins. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IDEX is idex.market . IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

IDEX Coin Trading

