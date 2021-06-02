IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.99 Per Share

Analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) will report earnings of $1.99 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.17. IDEXX Laboratories posted earnings per share of $1.72 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will report full year earnings of $7.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.43 to $8.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $9.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.40 to $9.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for IDEXX Laboratories.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 131.51% and a net margin of 23.59%. The company had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $482.00.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.50, for a total value of $1,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 7,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.01, for a total value of $4,029,772.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 661,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,190,437.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,004 shares of company stock valued at $23,130,605. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 73.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $29,000. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IDXX traded down $3.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $547.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,218. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $523.51. IDEXX Laboratories has a 52-week low of $294.17 and a 52-week high of $573.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $46.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.88.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.