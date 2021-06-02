Ilustrato Pictures International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILUS) Short Interest Up 43.6% in May

Ilustrato Pictures International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILUS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, an increase of 43.6% from the April 29th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,380,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ILUS opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. Ilustrato Pictures International has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.19.

About Ilustrato Pictures International

Ilustrato Pictures International Inc develops feature theatrical films for international release. The company develops films to be financed and distributed in China by Chinese production companies. It primarily operates in Hong Kong. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

