ImageCoin Market Capitalization Hits $303,712.35 (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 23.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. In the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. ImageCoin has a market cap of $303,712.35 and approximately $127,546.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ImageCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0271 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ImageCoin alerts:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000871 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000036 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000075 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ImageCoin Coin Profile

ImageCoin (IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,188,964 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty . The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

ImageCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ImageCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ImageCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.