Immune Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:IMUN) Trading Down 2.8%

Immune Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMUN)’s share price was down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.83 and last traded at $5.83. Approximately 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,622,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.33.

About Immune Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:IMUN)

Immune Therapeutics, Inc, a late development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, commercialization, and licensing of prescription medications for humans, animals, and pets worldwide. It develops low dose naltrexone and methionine encephalin therapies for human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infections, autoimmune diseases, immune disorders, or cancer.

