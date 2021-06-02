Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Announces Earnings Results

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Immunovant stock opened at $9.40 on Wednesday. Immunovant has a 1 year low of $9.22 and a 1 year high of $53.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.71. The company has a market cap of $920.93 million, a PE ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.83.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $12.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Immunovant from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut shares of Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim cut shares of Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Immunovant from $17.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Immunovant currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.29.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

