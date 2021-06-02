Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $26.00. The stock had previously closed at $9.40, but opened at $9.70. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Immunovant shares last traded at $10.19, with a volume of 28,890 shares changing hands.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on IMVT. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Immunovant from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Immunovant from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Immunovant from $17.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.29.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,378,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 65,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 26,518 shares during the last quarter. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 289,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,395,000 after purchasing an additional 84,438 shares during the last quarter. 41.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $998.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.71.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. On average, research analysts anticipate that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

